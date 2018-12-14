Corey Linsley hasn’t missed a single offensive snap since Dec. 18, 2016, when he came off the field because of an equipment problem. He’s been on the field for every one of the Packers’ 2,041 plays since. But if he wasn’t so competitive, he might want to consider missing a few snaps this week, when he’ll have to match up with Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks. Hicks may not get as much attention as his more famous defensive teammate, Khalil Mack, but he wrecks opposing offenses almost as frequently.
“I think the biggest thing is his size. A lot of guys that are that big maybe aren't as quick or as athletic or don't do some other stuff well. I think he's a well-rounded player who also happens to be enormous,” Linsley said of the 6-foot-5, 332-pound Hicks. “He's a big dude and he moves extremely well for his size.”
Linsley, meanwhile, doesn’t get the attention his own more famous linemate, left tackle David Bakhtiari, gets, but he’s played at a Pro Bowl level all season. He’ll have to continue to do so again against Hicks.
“I just think a guy that creates stability among the people around you, and those things are contagious,” offensive line coach James Campen said of Linsley’s snap streak. “If you play this game, there’s injuries and things like that that happen a lot, the different things that maybe some people would maybe not play with, and Corey has played with things. So it also shows a lot of toughness, and the want-to to be good with his team. So it’s infectious. It’s excellent.”