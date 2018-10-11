Los Angeles
Cody Bellinger (.260/.343/.522, 25 HR, 76 RBI)
The reigning Rookie of the Year took a step back statistically from that spectacular debut season but demonstrated his value by shifting from first base to center to make room for Muncy in the lineup. Struggled against lefties (.226, 6 HR) after hitting .271, 12 HR as a rookie.
Milwaukee
Lorenzo Cain (.308/.395/.417, 10 HR, 38 RBI)
The biggest free agent acquisition in franchise history (5 years, $80 million), Cain made that investment look good, triggering the Brewers’ offense from the leadoff spot and anchoring the defense with Gold Glove quality play. He finished fifth in batting average and fourth in stolen bases (30).