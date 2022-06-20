 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CBS: No. 12 Oklahoma City Thunder

  • 0
Johnny Davis - Feb. 5, 2022

CBS’ David Cobb has Davis just outside of the top 10 but still a lottery pick heading to Oklahoma City. Cobb discussed Davis’ low 3-point shooting mark (30.6%) as a potential drawback to any team who picks up the 20-year-old. He credited Davis’ ability to run UW’s offensive and average 19.7 points per game as being a highlight for any team. Cobb said Davis will need to continue to work on his 3-pointer and less on his mid-range shots if he wants to fit in the modern NBA. However, he did note Davis’ versatility on both offense and defense as one of the reasons he could shine.

