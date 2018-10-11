Los Angeles
Yasmani Grandal (.241/.349/.466, 24 HR, 68 RBI)
The switch-hitting Grandal led all NL catchers in home runs. But he’s struggled in the postseason, hitting just .077 in the NLDS and in 59 career at-bats has hit just .085. He threw out just 27.8 percent of attempted base stealers and was second in the NL with 9 passed balls.
Milwaukee
Manny Pina (.252/.307/.395, 9 HR, 28 RBI) and Erik Kratz (.236/.280/.355, 6 HR, 23 RBI)
Pina got off to a slow start at the plate and was slowed by injuries, opening the door for Kratz to move into a job share and becoming an overnight sensation in the NLDS. Pina is among the best defensive catchers, throwing out 40.8 percent of attempted stealers and having just 2 passed balls. Kratz nailed 29.5 percent of stealers and had 4 passed balls.