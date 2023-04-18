Turner Classic Movies' monthlong celebration of the legendary Warner Bros. studio's centennial continues with another Tuesday lineup of films featuring great female stars associated with WB as contract players. Leading things off is Joan Leslie in The Male Animal (1942) and 1946's Two Guys From Milwaukee (pictured), followed by Virginia Mayo in Colorado Territory (1949) and The West Point Story (1950); Jane Wyman in Johnny Belinda (1948), featuring her Best Actress Oscar-winning performance, and Stage Fright (1950), which is preceded by the 1961 Merrie Melodies animated short The Last Hungry Cat, starring Tweety and Sylvester; Joan Crawford delivering a Best Actress Oscar-winning performance in Mildred Pierce (1945), then appearing as the subject of the 2002 documentary Joan Crawford: The Ultimate Movie Star, with both titles preceded by Duck Amuck, the iconic 1953 Merrie Melodies animated short starring Day Duck and directed by Chuck Jones; Lauren Bacall in To Have and Have Not (1944), alongside Humphrey Bogart in her feature-film debut, and Harper (1966); and Geraldine Fitzgerald in Watch on the Rhine (1943) and Nobody Lives Forever (1946). — Jeff Pfeiffer