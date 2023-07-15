About three months before the original A Nightmare on Elm Street was released in November 1984, this other terrific and more underrated film about bad dreams came out and is worth a look or re-look. It stars Dennis Quaid as a young man with psychic abilities who is recruited into a university's sleep-research program — whose leaders are played by Max von Sydow and Kate Capshaw — that has come up with a way for certain people to mentally enter the dreams of others and help them overcome fears or other psychological issues. Unfortunately, a shadowy government operative (Christopher Plummer) takes over the project with a more sinister use in mind — he wants to be able to assassinate people by killing them in their nightmares, and one of his planned targets is the president of the United States (Eddie Albert). Like Elm Street, Dreamscape has some creatively imagined nightmare sequences and is also accompanied by a cool, synth-based musical score (by Maurice Jarre). It isn't as violent as Wes Craven's slasher film, but it does have its intense moments (Dreamscape was the second film to be released with the new PG-13 rating in the summer of '84), especially within the president's bad dreams about a nuclear holocaust and in a troubled boy's recurring nightmares about being pursued by a horrifying snake-man. — JePfeier