Cassie Steiner: Transit on State Street is good for business

Downtown Madison businesses are making headlines for opposition to bus rapid transit (BRT) on State Street -- despite the huge opportunities BRT presents for State Street and nearby businesses.

At the July 13 City Council Executive Council meeting, approximately 15 business leaders registered in opposition to and testified about the BRT update. While many are claiming they “support BRT and transit, just not on State Street,” their asks included slowing down and rethinking the project and removing all buses from State Street.

As a transit rider and a regular customer of State Street businesses, I felt my blood boil at the comments they were making. The use of anti-transit talking points were peppered throughout their testimonies: Buses are smelly and ugly; buses transport people we don’t want at our businesses.

These statements are not only false, but they are harmful for people who:

Cannot drive due to age, disability or lack of access to a driver’s license.

Cannot afford to drive due to limited income.

Do not want to drive due to the negative climate and health impacts.