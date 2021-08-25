 Skip to main content
Carter Scholey, so., Sugar River
As a freshman, Scholey took 23rd at the state meet this spring and finished just more than a minute behind the winner. Scholey also competed in the 3200-meter run at the 2021 WIAA state track and field championships.

