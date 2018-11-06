Freshman guard
6-0, 183
Chicago, Illinois
Scouting report: Higginbottom was a two-time captain at St. Ignatius High School, where he averaged 12.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game as a senior. His father, Elzie, was an All-American runner and three-time Big Ten champion at UW in the 1960s.
What’s your nickname? Chiggs/Baby Chano.
A movie is being made about this team. What actor plays your character? The Rock.
Best singer on the team? Michael Ballard.
Worst dancer on the team? Joe Hedstrom.
In 20 years I’ll be … : Doing what I want.