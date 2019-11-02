Redshirt freshman guard
6-0, 187 | Chicago
Scouting report: Higginbottom redshirted last season as a true freshman. He was a two-time captain at St. Ignatius High School, where he averaged 12.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game as a senior in 2017-18. Higginbottom’s father, Elzie, was an All-American runner and three-time Big Ten champion at UW in the 1960s.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Kanye West.
Favorite TV show to binge? The Office.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Jake Brennan (high school teammate).
Favorite restaurant on campus? Graze.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Football.
On Twitter and Instagram: @CarterHig1, @carterhigginbottom