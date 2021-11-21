 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carson Leuzinger, sr., G, Monroe
0 Comments

Carson Leuzinger, sr., G, Monroe

  • 0
Prep boys basketball photo: Monroe's Carson Leuzinger works against Waunakee (copy)

Monroe's Carson Leuzinger works between the defense of Waunakee's Jaxson Zibell, left, and Caden Nelson during first-place game of the 2019 Badger Challenge.

Leuzinger gives the Cheesemakers a steady hand in their backcourt to complement Seagreaves down low. An honorable mention all-state and second-team all-region selection last season, the 6-foot guard enters his third year as a starter for coach Brian Bassett. Leuzinger has plenty of speed, skill and aggression to penetrate opposing defenses to the tune of 15.1 points per game last season. He’s an equally good distributor, too, averaging a team-high 5.4 assists per game. Leuzinger hit the 20-point mark six times last season, including four straight games in which he nearly recorded three double-doubles.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Phil Hands draws Joe Biden as a turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics