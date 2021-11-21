 Skip to main content
Carson Baker, sr., G, Fort Atkinson
In his fourth year on varsity, Baker comes off a season averaging 11.7 points per game after averaging 9.8 as a sophomore and 9.1 as a freshman. The 5-foot-8 guard is a left-handed shooter and will look to build off of 15- and 16-point performances that finished last season. Watch how he and senior forward Drew Evans (12.4 ppg) work together this season.

