CAROLINA MUDCATS

Class A (Low)
League: Low-A East
Location: Zebulon, N.C.
Stadium: Five County Stadium
Manager: Joe Ayrault
The only affiliate in Milwaukee's system owned by the team, Carolina drops down a level this season after serving as the Brewers' advanced affiliate since 2017. Prior to their affiliation with Milwaukee, the Mudcats were the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates (1991-98), Colorado Rockies (1999-2002), Florida Marlins (2003-08) and Cincinnati Reds (2009-11); and the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Cleveland Indians (2012-14) and Atlanta Braves (2015-16).
Player to watch: LHP Antoine Kelly
Kelly, 21, was considered something of a project when Milwaukee selected him in the second round (No. 65 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Wabash Valley (Ill.) Community College where he led all junior college players with 19.1 strikeouts per nine innings despite throwing his fastball almost exclusively.
He used that fastball, which jumped from the low to upper 90s, to strike out 41 batters in 21 2/3 innings during Arizona Fall League action that year and spent the 2020 season developing a changeup at the Brewers' alternate training site. Milwaukee sent him to the Fall Instructional League but he made just one appearance before being shut down due to thoracic outlet syndrome, which required surgery in early November that kept him out of spring training.
Despite that setback, Kelly began the year ranked sixth among Milwaukee's top-30 prospects according to MLBPipeline.com, and is expected to join the Mudcats at some point this season to continue his development.