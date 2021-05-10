CAROLINA MUDCATS

Class A (Low)

League: Low-A East

Location: Zebulon, N.C.

Stadium: Five County Stadium

Manager: Joe Ayrault

The only affiliate in Milwaukee's system owned by the team, Carolina drops down a level this season after serving as the Brewers' advanced affiliate since 2017. Prior to their affiliation with Milwaukee, the Mudcats were the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates (1991-98), Colorado Rockies (1999-2002), Florida Marlins (2003-08) and Cincinnati Reds (2009-11); and the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Cleveland Indians (2012-14) and Atlanta Braves (2015-16).

Player to watch: LHP Antoine Kelly

Kelly, 21, was considered something of a project when Milwaukee selected him in the second round (No. 65 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Wabash Valley (Ill.) Community College where he led all junior college players with 19.1 strikeouts per nine innings despite throwing his fastball almost exclusively.