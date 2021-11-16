 Skip to main content
Carley O'Neil, jr., F, Icebergs
Carley O'Neil, jr., F, Icebergs

O'Neil is another returning member with some experience on an Icebergs that went 5-17-2 in a full season two years ago. She's produced four points in the 12 games she's played. One of those proved the decisive goal in a playoff win against Onalaska.

