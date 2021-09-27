Sponsored
A warm welcome from Cardinal View Senior Living (Opening in Middleton to new residents on September 30th, 2021)
3820 Tribeca Dr, Middleton, WI 53562
“The Good Neighbor City” of Middleton WI (recognized by CNN Money Magazine as a “Best Place to Live”) is where you will find greater Madison’s newest, most progressive, and beautifully appointed apartment complex for Independent and Assisted living Cardinal View Senior Living.
Beautiful spaces abound at Cardinal View. The first impression of its design is a strong connection to the outdoors with flowing natural colors, tall ceilings, water features and abundant daylight lighting in every room. There are gathering spaces throughout including a fourth-floor outdoor community room with curtain wall glass, an 8-foot fire pit, barbeque and luxury patio furnishing very much like what you would find in an upscale high rise.
There are unique services and amenities, including a 5-star restaurant-style dining room. It is easy to see that there is a heavy focus placed on “doing food right” with indoor and outdoor dining spaces and a robust menu with multiple new entrée’s featured daily.
Cardinal View also a keen focus on wellness with opportunities to better yourself, your mindset, and your spirit with programs tailored to fit individual needs. The facility provides whirlpool spa, extensive fitness center, and additional entertainments including a light bar, a premium Movie Theater, even contactless meeting spaces to receive outside guests during these difficult times.
The team at Cardinal View designs each program to address different aspects of wellness, whether physical, mental, or spiritual. They take responsibility for resident comfort and spend time getting to know each individual and what you want from your life providing an experience that seamlessly blends comfort, convenience, and care.
Cardinal View Senior Living also stands out A Lifespark Community using a whole-person design that includes approaches from nationally recognized geriatrician Dr. Bill Thomas. With Lifespark, Dr. Thomas promotes a person-centered model that focuses on each senior as a human so “solutions surround the person.” The most practical application of this is that each apartment is designed with adaptive features so each resident can choose the level of services to provide for their well-being and quality of life. Independent, Assisted Living, and Memory Care can be managed comfortably, without relocation.
At Lifespark, we’re passionate about sparking lives. About helping you stay you. About empowering you to do what brings you joy, to be with the people you cherish, and to live life on your terms—no matter how many candles light up your cake. Our proactive, preventive, whole-person approach focuses on all areas of your well-being, not just your physical health, so you can live life on your terms, not the terms dictated by your health conditions. Less time coordinating care, more time living life!
At Cardinal View Senior Living, we are driven to provide the absolute best living experience for you or your loved one. From our customizable lifestyles to our professionally designed apartments, everything we do is focused on meeting your needs.
Join the CARDINAL VIEW staff at the grand opening Celebration Sunday, October 3rd 12:00 noon – 4:00 pm.
On-site Directors are available at (608) 602-4630 https://cardinalviewseniorliving.com/