Cardinal View also a keen focus on wellness with opportunities to better yourself, your mindset, and your spirit with programs tailored to fit individual needs. The facility provides whirlpool spa, extensive fitness center, and additional entertainments including a light bar, a premium Movie Theater, even contactless meeting spaces to receive outside guests during these difficult times.

The team at Cardinal View designs each program to address different aspects of wellness, whether physical, mental, or spiritual. They take responsibility for resident comfort and spend time getting to know each individual and what you want from your life providing an experience that seamlessly blends comfort, convenience, and care.

Cardinal View Senior Living also stands out A Lifespark Community using a whole-person design that includes approaches from nationally recognized geriatrician Dr. Bill Thomas. With Lifespark, Dr. Thomas promotes a person-centered model that focuses on each senior as a human so “solutions surround the person.” The most practical application of this is that each apartment is designed with adaptive features so each resident can choose the level of services to provide for their well-being and quality of life. Independent, Assisted Living, and Memory Care can be managed comfortably, without relocation.