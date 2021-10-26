Letter | UW should consider lottery to blow up Humanities Building

Dear Editor: If the University of Wisconsin is looking for an innovative way to finance the new Humanities Building, it should sell lottery tickets at five bucks a pop for the right to push the plunger on the old one.
I’ll bet they’d have their 15 million in under a month. I’d buy 20 myself.
Richard Russell
Madison
