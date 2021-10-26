 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter | UW should consider lottery to blow up Humanities Building

Letter | UW should consider lottery to blow up Humanities Building

Dear Editor: If the University of Wisconsin is looking for an innovative way to finance the new Humanities Building, it should sell lottery tickets at five bucks a pop for the right to push the plunger on the old one.

I’ll bet they’d have their 15 million in under a month. I’d buy 20 myself.

Richard Russell

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Princess Mako finally marries sweetheart

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics