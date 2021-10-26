Letter | Trump rally reminiscent of Nazi putsch

Dear Editor: News reports from various sources state that at a Donald Trump rally in Richmond, Va., Steve Bannon fans saluted an American flag salvaged from the Jan. 6 insurrection.
I am reminded of the Nazis who saluted what they labelled the Blood Flag, Blutfahne, at their events in memory of those "political soldiers" who, carrying that Nazi flag, were killed by police in the November 1923 Beer Hall Putsch. The putsch, which happened in Munich, Germany, was organized by Hitler in order to march on Berlin and overthrow the government of the Weimar Republic. The Putsch failed, Hitler was tried and spent a paltry year behind bars. Released in December 1924, the emergent fuhrer set about the business of coming to power legally, which in time, he did on Jan. 30, 1933.
Bannon's fans, coincidentally or not, display similar traits, as does Trump, who after a period waiting in the wings anticipates a return to the national scene and election to the presidency. Needless to say, as with Hitler, none of this will end well.
Jay Hatheway
Stoughton
