Letter | Sirens are a public health hazard

Dear Editor: I read with interest Madison Soukup's letter regarding gun violence and crime on the near east side.
Madison includes the sound of sirens affecting the quality of life as well. From the Sunday, Oct. 17 New York Times' NYTimes.com: "Sirens: Loud, Ineffective and Risky, Experts Say." The overuse of lights and sirens, combined with speeding, pose heightened risks to emergency responders and civilians. One expert called it a “public health dilemma.”
Living on the near east side the sirens are constant. It doesn't need to be this way. The data provided in The Times article could be a starting point for enlightened discussion about this public health hazard. I have forwarded it to the Madison Common Council.
Are there other ways to advocate for a research-based, data-driven approach to emergency vehicle noise as they travel through neighborhoods at all hours of the day and night?
Anne Tigan
Madison
