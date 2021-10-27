Letter | Schools need to improve sexual assault prevention efforts

Dear Editor: Madison schools need to do better to respond to sexual assault, and to prevent it ("Madison students demand better district policies, education on sexual misconduct").
Protests by Madison Metropolitan School District students after a recent sexual assault incident have shed light on the devastating presence of sexual violence among high school students and the inadequate responses from schools to address this issue.
The district should listen to its students and provide survivor services and sexual assault education, yes. But I ask, “What are they doing to prevent sexual assault from happening in the first place?”
Having experienced a sexual assault as a teenager, I have worked extensively with University of Wisconsin-Madison survivor organizations to help the nearly to one in four other women who have had these experiences. But channeling all our energy into response efforts is not enough.
MMSD schools should increase education on sexual assault, bystander intervention and the cultural norms that encourage sexual violence. Furthermore, administrators should look critically at their sex education curriculum and how they are teaching concepts like consent to students.
The time is now, MMSD, to invest in the safety of students and prevent such a preventable tragedy.
Lindsey Christianson
Madison
