Letter | Republicans waste more tax dollars on wolf hunt

The recent move to use a boatload of tax dollars to fight lawsuits emerging from the Republicans’ decision to hold an illegal wolf hunt is a prime example of waste. It’s not like wolves are running rampant on the streets of our cities and committing crime. Yet instead of fighting crime, Republicans bow to out-of-state special interest groups. Facts from the February wolf hunt where dogs were allowed to attack pregnant wolves resulting in flesh tearing animal cruelty at taxpayer expense, proved wolves were overhunted. Did you know your tax dollars go to pay $2,500 per dog to the owners of dogs who are killed in the hunt? A number of these wolf hunters don’t even live in Wisconsin. If a farm animal dies from a wolf attack, which is extremely rare, the farmer is compensated by the state. Therefore, having a wolf hunt is in fact double taxation.