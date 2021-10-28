Letter | Remote work cases show double standard

Dear Editor: State Sen. André Jacques’ recent battle with COVID-19 and his ability to work remotely now brings to mind how Rep. Jimmy Anderson had to go through administrative hoops to be allowed to do the same.
For those who may have forgotten, Anderson continues to battle to function despite a tragic and debilitating accident that few could endure, much less serve as a member of the state Assembly.
I am hopeful that Jacques has a complete recovery. However, I am also hopeful that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos can get past his self-serving, politically motivated double standards that again are on display in this and numerous other instances.
Lastly, on another note, stop wasting yet more state credibility and money looking for election fraud. The only election fraud going on in Wisconsin is the legislation that the GOP has pushed through in an effort to gain advantage.
Randy O’Connell
Evansville
