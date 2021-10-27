Letter | Planned Parenthood funding cuts reduce health care access

Dear Editor: Many people do not understand this reality: Abortion will never be eliminated. People have always and will always find a way to terminate a pregnancy if it is unwanted. The question is, will it always be safe and accessible?
State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, is simply misinformed if she thinks cutting off Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood will eliminate abortions in Wisconsin. Her ignorance is harming the very people she is trying to "help."
Planned Parenthood offers many other services that do not include abortions, like preventative health exams, health screenings, sexual health education, vaccinations and post-partum care. Cutting funding to Planned Parenthood would limit access and availability to these services for people across the state.
Currently, Wisconsin may be able to take a sigh of relief since Gov. Tony Evers has repeatedly struck down all bills regarding abortion restrictions.
If Dittrich really cared about children and families, she would continue to support Planned Parenthood because they support those populations when they need it the most.
Haley Padfield
Madison
