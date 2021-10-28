Letter | Plan should protect Starkweather wetland

Dear Editor: Tucked away behind the retail centers of East Towne Mall lies one of Madison’s most intact remaining wetlands. It is here that bubbling seeps of groundwater trickle across sedge meadows forming the headwaters of Starkweather Creek’s east branch before meandering between tallgrass prairie and oak woodlands.
Despite the proximity of the adjacent parking lots and sprawling urbanization, this wetland appears much as it has for thousands of years and it is in danger of being destroyed. The city recently released a future vision for this area via the Draft Land Use and Transportation Concept in the Greater East Towne Mall Area Plan. Although this concept plan states the natural areas surrounding East Town Mall are a “top priority” and lists a commitment to “embrace areas like Starkweather Creek,” the plan also includes proposals to create “low-medium residential” housing on the drier prairie remnants along East Springs Road, as well as a “new large community park” between Zier and Lien roads on an existing wetland parallel to Starkweather Creek.
There is a tremendous opportunity in the City’s Greater East Towne Mall Area Plan to protect and enhance this wetland gem. This area’s potential to provide environmental education and recreation to Madison’s east side is unparalleled. Through appropriate ecosystem management and the creation of a low-impact boardwalk trail network with interpretive signage, the East Towne Mall wetlands could become a destination for all ages to connect with our natural world. Instead of seeing our wetlands as a development opportunity, perhaps we can learn from the follies of our European predecessors and begin to respect and cherish our natural heritage for future generations.
City Planning staff are currently seeking feedback about the Greater East Towne Mall Plan. Send your support for preserving this rare remnant wetland to our city leaders at allalders@cityofmadison.com.
Jeffery Steele
Friends of Starkweather Creek
