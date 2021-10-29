Letter | Persist with efforts to beat COVID

Dear Editor: Our Republican Legislature's policy toward COVID-19 seems to be this: Surrender. They're not even trying to end the pandemic. They say they want us to "learn to live with" the virus.

Those who are not yet vaccinated are 19 times more likely to die from the virus. Just last month, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among Americans aged 35-54. I refuse to "learn to live with" that.

It has never been more important for people to stand up. Whether you are a state senator, a community leader, or a trusted friend or neighbor, you can still help. Here's how:

1. Get your vaccine. It’s free, safe, and effective. Here’s where you can get the vaccine in your neighborhood: www.vaccines.gov/search/

2. Normalize the vaccine. Communities, colleagues and loved ones have more influence on what we do than internet narratives. Talk about it with friends, family and colleagues. Let them know you’re vaccinated.

3. Talk to people on the front lines of COVID — particularly in health care and education — about what they’re going through. Let them know the community has their back.