Letter | Local leaders need to condemn Israeli apartheid

Dear Editor: Early this year, B'Tselem and Human Rights Watch published detailed reports arriving at the same conclusion: Israel is guilty of apartheid. And on Oct. 11, a former deputy attorney general of Israel published an opinion piece in Haaretz titled “The Time Has Come to Admit: Israel Is an Apartheid Regime.”
If Israeli activists, Human Rights Watch and a top-ranking Israeli legal official can call apartheid as it is, then why can’t Madison? The Dane County Board recently had a chance to do so and they dropped the ball. On Oct. 7, the County Board was scheduled to vote on Resolution 131, a proposal to condemn the violence and apartheid of the occupying Israeli military. Just last May, Israeli bombing campaigns displaced nearly 100,000 Palestinians and killed 66 children. However, Analiese Eicher, chair of the county Executive Committee, refused to bring the resolution to a vote. Local activists were left rightfully frustrated and perplexed, and board members never provided a clear explanation for the withdrawal. Activists are afraid something similar will take place in the Common Council, where a similar resolution initially seemed to attract support from alders and then was silently dropped as a priority.
During South Africa’s apartheid era, Madison made history as the first city in the United States to pass a resolution condemning the repulsive abuse of civil rights. That resolution was the product of local grassroots organizing and student advocacy, just like Resolution 131.
Madison must live up to its reputation of humanitarianism and progressivism that it wears so proudly and reconsider this historic resolution. And if any of our representatives don’t wish to reconsider the resolution, they should explain their position boldly and publicly, or else we are left to assume that they are ashamed to stand against apartheid.
Julian Cooper
Students for Justice in Palestine, UW-Madison
