Letter | Lewis would be outstanding School Board member

Dear Editor: Maureen Lewis has been a long-standing resident of Madison, giving hours of her time to serve her community. Maureen’s children went through the Madison public schools. While I was principal of Ryerson School, I got to know Maureen as a parent when her daughters attended Ryerson. We developed a good working relationship over the years as she served as a volunteer in many capacities.
As PTO president, Maureen built and maintained open communication between the school and the parents. She was able to present parents’ perspectives on issues and concerns, as well as listen to and share the schools’ views on the issues and concerns brought forth.
Maureen served in many capacities at Ryerson School beyond PTO president. She was responsible for organizing and leading programs, such as winter workshops, an after-school program provided fully by the PTO. As chairperson of this program for several years, Maureen was able to identify areas of interest for the children, secure instructors and coordinate enrollment of students. Additionally, Maureen was very instrumental in implementing cultural arts programs for the school, which included helping to identify appropriate cultural arts presenters and organizing the activities for the children.
Maureen’s ability to clearly communicate ideas and perspectives to administration and to understand the relationship between school and community was outstanding. She has an in-depth knowledge of the Madison public schools, and as a member of the Board of Education I believe that Maureen will bring the same level of commitment and dedication to her position as a board member when elected.
I strongly urge you to consider Maureen as an excellent candidate for the Madison Board of Education.
Paul J. Sinicrope
Madison
