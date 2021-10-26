Letter | Hearing needed on nonpartisan maps bill

Dear Editor: I see that there is Senate Bill 389, which is an attempt to perform actual nonpartisan redistricting work. Not surprising that state Sen. Duey Stroebel, chair of the senate Committee on Government Operations, refuses to hold a hearing on this bill. The usual obstruction.
However, I find it important to note that fellow Republican state Sen. Dale Kooyenga has requested a hearing on this bill. It would be nice to see Kooyenga supported vociferously on his hearing request rather than the usual obstruction.
I respect everyone involved in the coming redistricting proposals who will be working to see that people are legitimately represented.
Thomas Murn
Beloit
