Letter | GOP refuses to hold hearings on nonpartisan maps

Dear Editor: So many of the issues I care deeply about never see the light of day in this state government. Wildly popular issues such as legalization of marijuana, Medicare expansion and protecting the environment are ignored by the party that enjoys a legislative majority. Why?
I believe the answer lies in crooked cartography. In 2010, Scott Walker was elected governor and the Republicans won majorities in the state Assembly and Senate. The election coincided with redistricting. Republicans created the most gerrymandered districts in the country, ensuring themselves a strong majority over the next decade. They have enjoyed the privilege of guaranteed electoral success by choosing who their constituents are. The maps, like those who drew them, are crooked.
The Legislature need not worry about public sentiment, sound policy or fiscal responsibility, because Republicans have secured themselves perpetual success at the ballot box.
Wisconsin needs passage of Assembly Bill 395 and Senate Bill 389, the nonpartisan redistricting legislation introduced by Sen. Jeff Smith and Rep. Deb Andraca. The bills would provide for decisions on mapping to be done without partisanship, returning competitive elections to Wisconsin. Yet the Republican Legislature refuses even to have a hearing on the bill.
Tim White
Mount Horeb
