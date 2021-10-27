Letter | Congressional holdouts should back reconciliation bill

Dear Editor: I support the Democrats' reconciliation bill, which includes among other popular proposals expanding Medicare to include dental, hearing and vision for seniors, and lowering prescription drug costs.
I feel like the proposals in the bill are not getting the attention they deserve. I also think the majority of Americans would like to see even greater expansions to Medicare than what's in the bill.
Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republicans in Congress should start supporting this bill, which gives seniors basic health care and people affordable prescriptions.
Robby Ree
Stoughton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.