Letter | Billionaires need to pay their share

Dear Editor: A recent news article stated that the world’s billionaires increased their wealth by $3.9 trillion since the start of the pandemic.

Let that sink in for a moment. Meanwhile, workers lost $3.7 trillion during the same time period. You don’t have to be an economist to figure out what is happening. The same thing that has been happening for ages, only now the inequality is becoming so much more obscene.

We live in a nation where our educational system is woefully underfunded, our infrastructure is falling apart and people can’t afford to see a doctor anymore (even if they have insurance). It’s so wrong. Not because we can’t afford it. We can afford it. It’s because the billionaires and the corporations they own don’t pay their fair share of taxes. In many cases they pay no taxes, and in even other cases, our taxpayer money goes to them.

These greedy individuals have rewritten our laws to insure that they never pay their fair share. It doesn’t matter who runs the government. They’ve bought our government. The lobby money and the straight-out bribery is astounding. These people have more money than they and their children’s children could ever spend, yet it’s never enough. They have to extract even more from those that work and try to survive paycheck to paycheck.