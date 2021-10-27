Opinion | Reform redistricting process to reflect the will of the people

Although it is too late to reform the system before new voting maps have to be adopted, that is not an excuse for passing yet another gerrymander nor for delaying reform. Lawmakers should reject these maps for better ones. The People’s Maps Commission has done plenty of legwork and provided sound recommendations, eliminating the need to go back to the starting block and start over.

And after lawmakers adopt fair voting maps, they can do the right thing and establish a nonpartisan redistricting process for Wisconsin. The voters deserve nothing less.

Andrea Kaminski is the former executive director of the Wisconsin League of Women Voters and currently serves on the group's state legislative committee. Her views here are her own.

