Opinion | Johnson pays his paltry 'fair share' while the rest of us pick up the slack

It doesn’t matter to Johnson that this struggling individual spends upwards of 300 days on the road, works day and night to make ends meet, and is just looking for a little fairness. No, for Johnson you have to pay to play. He withheld his support for the 2017 tax bill until a provision was added that gave himself and his biggest donors a huge tax break. Johnson saw his own personal wealth grow by at least $1 million, and two of his biggest donors, who gave $20 million to his 2016 re-election efforts, saw a tax break of $218 million in 2018 alone.

If we go back even further, Johnson had the luxury of loaning his first campaign in 2010 nearly $9 million. Immediately after, he had his company, PACUR, pay him $10 million in what he called “deferred compensation.” While Johnson legally skirted the system, we all know that this self-dealing is corruption, plain and simple.

It’s not just that Johnson avoided paying his fair share in state income taxes in 2017. Since his arrival to the Senate, Johnson has been fighting for himself, big corporations and his donors and leaving less fortunate Wisconsinites out in the cold. He has betrayed Lincoln’s vision for America, instead fighting for government of, by and for the connected. This is selfish, wrong, and is the antithesis of leadership. We deserve a United States senator who is going to do their part and work for us — not themselves and their rich donors.

John Perryman is a family physician who resides in Walworth. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.