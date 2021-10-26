Opinion | Greg Abbott: bellwether of our political demise

For the last few weeks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been the focus of numerous stories in the national media. Why? First, Abbott has enacted several controversial and unpopular polices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and local officials have attempted to ignore and circumvent the governor’s executive orders.

Second, Abbott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson have become symbols of how the Republican Party has been hijacked by former President Donald Trump and his acolytes. Each of these Republican leaders stand by Trump and his “Big Lie.”

It’s time to ask: What do we know about Abbott, DeSantis and Johnson — and how might that inform voter decisions in 2022 and 2024?

As a resident of Texas, allow me to offer some of the things we have learned about Abbott, all of which should be of concern to Republicans both inside and outside of Texas — including those who have acquiesced to the governor and failed to do the right thing by condemning the former president for spreading the “Big Lie” about the outcome of the 2020 election.

• Abbott is not a conservative; his actions on COVID show he has abandoned the conservative principle that the local officials, not the state government, should make decisions about how to respond to problems like COVID.