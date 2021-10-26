Opinion | Greg Abbott: bellwether of our political demise

For the last few weeks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been the focus of numerous stories in the national media. Why? First, Abbott has enacted several controversial and unpopular polices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and local officials have attempted to ignore and circumvent the governor’s executive orders.
Second, Abbott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson have become symbols of how the Republican Party has been hijacked by former President Donald Trump and his acolytes. Each of these Republican leaders stand by Trump and his “Big Lie.”
It’s time to ask: What do we know about Abbott, DeSantis and Johnson — and how might that inform voter decisions in 2022 and 2024?
As a resident of Texas, allow me to offer some of the things we have learned about Abbott, all of which should be of concern to Republicans both inside and outside of Texas — including those who have acquiesced to the governor and failed to do the right thing by condemning the former president for spreading the “Big Lie” about the outcome of the 2020 election.
• Abbott is not a conservative; his actions on COVID show he has abandoned the conservative principle that the local officials, not the state government, should make decisions about how to respond to problems like COVID.
• Abbott doesn’t care about the health of people; his responses both to the pandemic and the state’s power grid crisis last winter cost lives.
• Abbott is not pro-business. To the contrary, his recent executive order forbidding businesses from imposing mandatory requirements to protect their workers proves this point.
• Abbott is a political opportunist, caring primarily, perhaps exclusively, about his own political fortunes. He places politics above all else.
• Abbott is a hypocrite, making statements and implementing policies that contradict what he previously said and did.
• Abbott is the archetype of what is wrong with politics at large in the U.S.
• Abbott is far from a shining example of what we desire of the University of Texas at Austin alumni. To paraphrase UT’s mantra, “what starts with Abbott changes the world — but in a negative way.” He allowed Breitbart News to hold an exclusive interview with him on the 50-yard line of UT’s stadium.
• Abbott disregards the truth, erroneously blaming Biden for the border crisis when much of the current border policy was implemented by Trump.
• Abbott is guided by fear rather than courage and conviction, behaving in ways designed not to alienate Trump and Trump’s base.
• Abbott appointed a secretary of state, the person overseeing Texas elections, who represented Trump in a lawsuit challenging the results of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania and was a supporter of Trump’s “Big Lie.”
• As a result of all of these, one might correctly infer that Abbott is unethical, lacking sufficient integrity and moral compass.
With 2022 and 2024 approaching, voters should pay close attention to and be wary of Abbott’s rhetoric and decisions — and what that portends for the future of America’s great experiment. To be clear, what Abbott is doing constitutes more than a garden variety political issue. It is about the health and well-being of Texans, as well as the health of our democratic republic.
Richard Cherwitz is the Ernest S. Sharpe Centennial professor emeritus in the Moody College of Communication and founder of the Intellectual Entrepreneurship Consortium (IE) at University of Texas at Austin.
