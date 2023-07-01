Workers at Madison’s two unionized Starbucks stores are on strike Saturday, claiming the company engaged in unfair labor practices by removing Pride month-related displays and decorations from the stores in June.

Workers said the move demonstrates the company's lack of support for its LGBTQ employees in a year when the annual celebration of the LGBTQ community has drawn backlash from social conservatives across the country.

Starbucks said in a statement to the Cap Times that the company has “not altered our corporate policies or approach to celebrating Pride Month” and continued to allow stores to display Pride decorations in June.

“Despite public commentary, there has been no change to any of our policies as it relates to our inclusive store environments, our company culture and the benefits we offer our partners,” Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan said in a statement shared with the Cap Times. “We continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June, as we always have.”

Workers at 661 State St. and 1 E. Main St. on Capitol Square launched the joint one-day strike Saturday as part of a coordinated nationwide action that has closed the doors of more than 150 Starbucks stores across at least 22 states since last Saturday.

“We are going on strike in order to show that we have power and that we support our queer coworkers and our queer community here in Madison,” said Evan McKenzie, a barista at the Capitol Square location and member of the store’s bargaining committee.

Representatives from Starbucks removed Pride decorations from both the Capitol Square and State Street stores without advance notice and offered conflicting reasons for doing so, according to McKenzie and State Street Starbucks shift supervisor Matthew Cartwright. According to the union, managers at dozens of the chain’s roughly 9,000 company-owned stores have done the same, prompting the nationwide strikes.

In the past, workers at the Madison stores have been able to decorate the store for major holidays and events, including Pride month, McKenzie said. But when employees at Capitol Square put up a Pride flag in the store this year, McKenzie said, a district manager removed it.

The district manager cited the company’s policy that stores maintain a uniform appearance across locations, according to McKenzie. McKenzie claimed the manager also said the Pride flag constituted “political signage,” which stores are not allowed to display.

At the State Street store, a district manager instructed employees to take down their Pride decorations, including rainbow-colored lights and a paper chain, this time citing safety regulations, Cartwright said. When the employees offered to move the decorations elsewhere in the store, the manager said they’d need to be removed entirely, Cartwright said.

“Initially, it was stated that it didn’t fit with Starbucks’ vision for stores, which is very much the same across the board, very identical,” Cartwright said, and the Pride displays were considered “too diverse or off of the look that they want stores to have.”

Cartwright said the manager also offered another reason. “In a more private setting, the district manager (was) saying, ‘Things like Pride (decorations) are holiday decorations. That's not inclusive for everyone, and we want this to be a space inclusive for everyone,’” he said.

Workers United filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that the company violated federal labor law by making the decision to remove the decorations without bargaining with the union.

“They unilaterally took that away, and that was hours that people used to get paid to work just to decorate the store that were just taken away without any warning,” Workers United organizer Hannah Fogarty said.

The recent unfair labor charge is one of a slew of complaints filed by Workers United against the company. As of June 16, 574 unfair labor practice charges against Starbucks have been brought or settled, according to the National Labor Relations Bureau.

A slow process

Charlotte Garden, a professor of labor law at the University of Minnesota, said the company’s latest actions likely do violate federal law, though it could be months or years before the labor board makes a final ruling on the matter.

If, as employees allege, the company had a “pre-existing practice of recognizing Pride in a particular way,” and that practice affects employees’ working conditions, the employer can’t simply change it, she said.

“The company has to hold working conditions constant unless it gets the union's permission to make changes on an issue-by-issue basis,” Garden said, explaining that the law is designed to prevent employers from creating a “moving target” that could undermine the union during the bargaining process.

That process has been a slow one, Garden said, because Starbucks “is really resisting bargaining all over the place in a lot of different ways.” More than a year and a half after workers in Buffalo, New York, elected the company’s first union, no store has a contract, and the union alleges the company has consistently refused to negotiate.

Workers who strike over unfair labor practices receive protections not afforded to those who strike over economic conditions alone. Employers are barred from permanently replacing so-called ULP strikers, while they can permanently replace economic strikers.

In response to the union’s allegations, Starbucks filed an unfair labor practice charge against Workers United, claiming the union “knowingly and falsely stated that Starbucks has banned all Pride decorations from its stores.”

“The union’s unlawful campaign includes, without limitation, making deliberate misrepresentations that include maliciously and recklessly false statements about Starbucks long standing support of Pride month and decorations in its stores,” the company said in its charge against the union.

A nationwide backlash

Starbucks isn’t the only company that’s landed in the headlines this month over its Pride decorations. Target and Bud Light have experienced backlash from conservative groups for featuring Pride-related merchandise or partnering with LGBTQ celebrities earlier this year. In response to the backlash, Target removed some of its Pride merchandise from some stores’ shelves, citing threats to workers’ safety.

McKenzie believes that Starbucks is following that trend, backpedaling on public support for the LGBTQ community to appease conservative customers.

“This isn't just a random time to be taking down Pride decorations,” he added. “Ignoring the historic and political contexts in which these Pride decorations are being taken down right now would be a mistake.”

Starbucks said it continues to support its LGBTQ workers as it has done historically, noting that it extended health care benefits to same-sex partners in 1988 and has covered gender-affirming care for transgender employees since 2013.

“We want to be crystal clear — Starbucks has been and will continue to be at the forefront of supporting the LGBTQIA2+ community, and we will not waver in that commitment!” Narasimhan said in the statement.

But Cartwright said the company’s treatment of unions harms queer workers and denies them a voice in negotiating for better conditions.

“For many years, they pretended to be a very progressive, very liberal company. Yet again, they failed” to live up to their liberal reputation, Cartwright said. “In the same way that they suppress democracy or their workers by suppressing unions, by refusing to negotiate, they're suppressing their queer workers here, too.”