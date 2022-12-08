Tammy Baldwin proposes federal funds to cover abortion-related costs

Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Thursday introduced legislation that would create a federal grant program to help women who live in states where abortion is outlawed cover costs related to travel to access abortion care.

The proposal would earmark $350 million per fiscal year through 2027 “to help ease the financial burden associated with traveling long distances to access safe and legal reproductive health care,” according to Baldwin’s office.

The funds would be doled out to nonprofits and community organizations “that assist individuals seeking abortions,” Baldwin’s office said in a statement, and groups working in states that have “banned or severely restricted access to abortion” would be prioritized for the grants.

“Women in states like Wisconsin are being forced to travel out of state just to see a doctor for critical health care, including abortion,” Baldwin, a Democrat, said in a statement. “And for too many, the cost of travel, child care, overnight housing and time away from work puts safe, comprehensive reproductive care totally out of reach.”

“By reducing the costs of travel for people seeking reproductive care, more Americans will be able to make the health care decisions that are best for their family, health and future,” the senator added.

Almost all abortions are illegal in Wisconsin after a June decision from the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the court’s landmark precedent that established the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. Abortion is outlawed in Wisconsin under an 1849 ban that was unenforceable under Roe.

Restoring access to abortion was a top campaign message for Wisconsin Democrats in last month’s midterm elections. But with Republicans in control of the Legislature and federal action unlikely, Democrats’ options to restore access to abortion in Wisconsin have been limited to a lawsuit filed by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney Josh Kaul in June.

The treasury secretary would oversee the administration of grants proposed by Baldwin, according to the senator’s office. The funds could be used to pay for the following:

round trip travel to the location where abortion services are provided;

lodging during the trip;

meals while traveling;

child care;

translation services;

doula care;

and patient education and information services.

Eight other Democratic senators signed onto the bill with Baldwin, and similar legislation was introduced in the U.S. House in July. The proposal will likely not advance given that Republicans will control the House come January and the bill would likely struggle to garner the needed 60 votes in the Senate.