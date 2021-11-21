South Madison Plan moves forward

The blueprint to keep South Madison thriving is making its way through city committees following several public presentations this fall.
The South Madison Plan includes redevelopment and street improvements in the area of Madison between Wingra Creek and the Beltline, and would invest millions of dollars into community wealth-building and helping people stay in their current neighborhoods.
“The plan is trying to preserve all of the single family residential that we can in South Madison and not displace current residents,” said Jeff Gregor of the city planning division, at an Economic Development Committee meeting on Wednesday.
At the meeting, the EDC gave its unanimous approval to the plan following a presentation by city staff.
Staff noted the robust community engagement process that helped develop the plan. Members of the city’s community development team, engineering and transportation departments, the Mayor’s office and south-side alder Sherri Carter, District 14, have all been involved in the process. As it was developed, the public was invited to respond to the plan during online presentations or learn about it in person at places such as Penn Park.
During the Wednesday meeting, staff shared feedback from residents with the EDC. Neighbors were most concerned about displacement and gentrification. They also want to see community centers; affordable, quality childcare and an improved pedestrian/bicycle infrastructure.
And residents don’t want to see tall development buildings.
“People understand that there is a need for and desire for housing, especially affordable housing and density,” said Angela Puerta of the City Planning Division. “But people don’t want to be displaced. They see a lot of that along the East Washington corridor.”
The mapped area in the South Madison Plan calls for building heights to be primarily between two and five stories. There are a few small pockets that may have a building or two taller than that, but for the most part staff are trying to limit the height.
The plan provides a roadmap for developers, approval bodies such as Urban Design Commission and the Plan Commission, and the city of Madison, for what types of projects and land uses should be created in South Madison.
Some of the highlights of the future of South Madison include:
- The 2022 demolition of the north building at Village on Park. A surface parking lot will be constructed where that north building stood.
- A four-story, mixed-use building will be constructed at the corner of S. Park St. and Hughes Place that will have retail, restaurant and office space. In order to support the parking needs of that building, a parking ramp will be constructed at the south end of the Village on Park building, near the offices of the Urban League of Greater Madison.
- A plan to construct a 50- to 80-unit affordable housing building at the current Village on Park site.
- A new Perry Street extension that would include the construction of a bridge over the Beltline
- New industrial buildings along Ann Street that would offer affordable space for businesses.
The South Madison Plan was given an introductory presentation to City Council at its Nov. 2 meeting and moving through the official review and approval process. It will come back before the council at its Jan. 4, 2022, meeting for final approval.
