Robin Vos fires Michael Gableman, leaving GOP election review in limbo

After 14 months, hundreds of headlines, more than $1 million in taxpayer dollars and a bitter, public feud, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Friday fired Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice he hired last summer to review Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election.

The speaker’s decision came just days after Gableman — and former President Donald Trump — endorsed Vos’ primary opponent, Adam Steen, whom the speaker narrowly defeated Tuesday. Speaking to reporters after unofficial results came in on election night, Vos called Gableman “an embarrassment to the state” and said he would speak with members of his caucus about the former justice’s future.

In a statement on Friday, Vos said, after hearing from members of his caucus since Tuesday, “it is beyond clear to me that we only have one choice in this matter, and that's to close the Office of Special Counsel.”

“For those like me who remain concerned about ensuring we have election integrity, we have a simple solution; to focus on our efforts to elect a Republican governor in November so we can pass the bills that were vetoed by Gov. (Tony) Evers,” Vos continued, referring to a flurry of changes to the state’s election laws passed by the Legislature that were vetoed by the governor earlier this year.

The Associated Press first reported Gableman’s firing.

“When the Office of Special Counsel was created in July of 2021, the goal was to use investigators to determine what happened during the 2020 election," Vos said. "Justice Gableman gave a report in November 2021, and his last report in March 2022. The reports, along with the Legislative Audit Bureau, clearly showed concerns and problems with the 2020 election. That’s why the Legislature passed 19 bills and three constitutional amendments focusing on the issues identified by the Audit Bureau and the Special Counsel."

Vos’ decision to fire Gableman leaves the former justice’s GOP-backed review in limbo. While Gableman was no longer probing the state’s 2020 presidential vote, he was still involved in a series of lawsuits. The speaker previously said Gableman should see those lawsuits through to their ends to help define the authority of the Legislature for potential future reviews.

Vos hired Gableman to lead the review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election in June 2021. However, the former state Supreme Court justice’s work didn’t start in earnest until late August last year, when Vos sought approval for “an Office of Special Counsel” to “direct an elections integrity investigation.”

“I hired him on recommendations thinking we were going to hire somebody who was a good, articulate independent voice," Vos told reporters on Tuesday.

Gableman spent much of July and August 2021 familiarizing himself with election administration, searching for office space and traveling to learn about election issues in other states, he testified during a court hearing in June.

In the months following last summer, Gableman’s review was haphazard. It focused primarily on voting at nursing homes in Wisconsin amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the use of grant money by local governments to help pay for election-related expenses during the pandemic.

In March, he told an Assembly committee that lawmakers should consider decertifying Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, despite the nonpartisan Legislative Council and Legislative Reference Bureau having determined that doing so is not legally possible. The Washington Post reported earlier this month that Gableman wrote in a memo to Vos shortly after his testimony that “the legal obstacles to its accomplishment render such an outcome (of decertification) a practical impossibility.”

Still, election deniers latched onto Gableman’s recommendation, and the former justice began to regularly be seen alongside election conspiracy theorists. He also began making semi-regular appearances on far-right media, including a podcast hosted by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

All the while, Gableman racked up legal defeats. In separate lawsuits, three Dane County judges ordered him to stop deleting records related to his review, and one of those judges held him in contempt for violating a records-related order.

In May, after signing yet another contract extension with Vos, Gableman’s salary was reduced from $11,000 per month to $5,500 as his role shifted from election reviewer to litigator, keeping him on the state’s payroll until lawsuits related to subpoenas he issued as part of the review are resolved.

“The taxpayers were paying $11,000 for somebody to sit at the New Berlin Library to learn about election law because they had no experience in election law,” Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn said of Gableman earlier this month, adding that his work uncovered “absolutely” no substantial election fraud.

Despite having been hired by Vos, Gableman followed in Trump’s footsteps by endorsing Steen. Trump’s endorsement came after months of unsuccessfully prodding Vos to pursue the futile task of election decertification.

The former president campaigned in Waukesha last Friday in support of Steen, state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden and gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.

“It took a personal endorsement in a primary against Speaker Vos in order for him to realize what Democrats have been saying since the start of this sham investigation: Mike Gableman is an embarrassment to the state of Wisconsin and taxpayers shouldn’t be wasting money on him,” said Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, in a statement.

Vos — who defeated Steen by 260 votes — has said he believes there were problems with the administration of the 2020 election, but that they must be addressed by passing legislation. He has urged voters to look ahead to future elections rather than remain mired in the past.