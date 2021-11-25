Plan commission okays 386-unit Oliv Madison project

Throughout the process of developing Oliv Madison, Core Spaces incorporated feedback from each of those meetings and catered the design of the building as well as the elements of affordability to what they were hearing in the public feedback meetings.

“I want to thank everyone who has provided feedback and especially the city staff, alders, and the steering committee,” Bak said. “We have worked really hard to listen throughout all of these interactions and believe that the project before you reflects that listening.”

Core Spaces has signed an agreement with the City of Madison that states it will have to provide the 10% of affordable bedspace and that the city is able to verify in an annual review that those beds are being filled to capacity. The agreement is part of a Land Use Restriction Agreement that will hold for 30 years.

Core Spaces has also built The James and The Hub downtown, but later turned the management of those properties over to another company. There was initial concern among the student-led Campus Area Neighborhood Association that if a transfer like that were to happen with Oliv Madison, it could derail the affordable housing element, as a different company might not honor the goals of affordability Core Spaces brought forth.