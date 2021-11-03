Anthony Cooper was participating in a community forum about gun violence when he had to abruptly leave. There had been shots fired near Warner Park.

Cooper is the CEO of the Focused Interruption Coalition, a local group which works to diffuse and prevent retaliatory violence.

In that late September meeting, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett discussed plans for how to address local gun violence and answered questions from community members.

Cooper, meanwhile, responded to the incident in the 1400 block of Troy Drive, near Warner Park, where a physical fight ended in a shooting. Two individuals were shot and later transported to the hospital.

This year, 30 people were struck by gunfire through Sept. 30, with 171 shots fired and five homicides by firearm, according to the Madison Police Department.

Madison saw the highest number of shots fired, 250, in the city’s history, in 2020. Last year, MPD data show 48 subjects were struck by gunfire and there were eight homicides by firearm.

“I am deeply concerned about the levels of gun violence we’re seeing in Madison, but also in cities all across the country,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a Sept. 9 statement. “It’s highlighted the danger of weak gun laws.”

The city is now set to evaluate a new Gun Violence Reduction Strategy proposed by Barnes that would bring new resources to curbing gun violence. And for years, local community groups have been working in multiple ways to ease tensions, prevent shootings and address underlying issues that can lead to violence.

But it will take a coordinated effort.

“We’ve heard from MPD officers and leadership that we can’t police our way out of all our problems and we know that over time too much has been laid at the feet of the nation’s police departments,” Rhodes-Conway said in the statement. “They need support from partner agencies that can address issues in different ways and before they escalate into violence.”

Building stronger communities

MPD’s Barnes has been involved in online community discussions to give residents a chance to interact with the chief and other city leaders about gun violence.

“We’ve had major concerns here that have been going on in the city for a long time,” District 9 Alder Nikki Conklin said at the Sept. 30 meeting. “We wanted to bring everyone together and just get on the same page.”

According to Barnes, violent crime and property crime are down from 2020 and over a three-year average.

“This year, violent crime has reduced,” Barnes said. “Our number of shots fired has reduced. But what remains is fear of crime.”

Curbing the violence and reassuring fearful residents are priorities of the MPD and the Dane County district attorney’s office.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, who also has participated in community meetings addressing gun violence, said intervention needs to start in the home, when children are young.

“We need to work to protect children and give youth in our community positive opportunities and support,” Ozanne said. “Teaching kids as early as possible nonviolent conflict resolution, reasoning, and logic prepares them for school and gives them tools to solve problems without violence.”

Barnes has a similar thought. In the September meeting, he recalled when he was a kid and all of the adults in his area took on the responsibility of making sure that he and other children were where they were supposed to be, and doing what they were supposed to be doing.

He said it appears much of that culture has been lost and it is vital to the community to get back to those values.

“We have to create stronger communities,” Barnes said. “We (the police) cannot control a 12-year-old who is not home at 3 a.m. because they’re out driving a stolen vehicle. We have to create those communities.

“We have to wrap our arms around our kids and let them know there is a place for you here in Madison.”

Gun Violence Reduction Strategy

Barnes has touted the Gun Violence Reduction Strategy as a way for Madison to reduce the amount of gun violence in the city and lower incarceration numbers.

The strategy has been used in municipalities all over the country, including Salisbury, North Carolina, where Barnes was deputy chief of police from 2017-2020.

The GVRS has four major components:

1. Data-driven identification of groups and individuals: This involves looking at every individual gun violence incident and understanding who the folks are at the center of it, and what their risk factors are. It would likely involve a weekly review of shootings in the area, determining which ones have a likelihood of retaliation, and what individuals need to be focused on in order to prevent such retaliation.

2. Direct communication: Communicating with those high-risk individuals and helping them work through their issues in order to prevent them from picking up a gun.

3. Services, supports and opportunities: Developing an intensive plan with high-risk individuals. Staying in contact with them consistently. Helping them find employment and other opportunities for positive community interaction/involvement.

4. Focused enforcement: If after (or during) this process, that individual decides to pick up a gun anyway, they would be prosecuted to the law’s fullest extent.

On Oct. 26, Focused Interruption Coalition’s Cooper hosted an online informational meeting about GVRS, and interviewed David Muhammad, executive director of the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform.

NICJR provides training and technical assistance to cities across the country working to reduce gun violence. The group has worked with municipalities including St. Louis, Detroit, Orlando, Stockton and others.

“The most transformative thing we have is when there is someone who can be a positive person in your life and be engaged with you,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad said the pandemic has exacerbated gun violence across the country.

“COVID-19 has had this horrible impact on gun violence in cities,” Muhammad said. “Large, small, East, Midwest, all over the country. There has been no area untouched by this gun violence…. All that being said, what we’re talking about is near-term gun violence reduction. Can we reduce gun violence over the next months?”

On Oct. 25, the city of Madison’s Finance Committee adopted an amendment to the mayor’s 2022 operating budget that would fund community violence prevention. Under the amendment, $215,725 would go to Public Health Madison & Dane County.

The funds requested would pay for approximately 15 full-time public health staffers to do case management and outreach with the at-risk individuals. These case workers would connect with people through text, phone calls, meetings and help them get set up with counseling or job opportunities.

Madison’s City Council is set to deliberate the 2022 budget beginning Nov. 9.

“I strongly support GVRS as a conceptual framework for addressing gun violence,” said District 13 alder Tag Evers. “It’s a relational and balanced approach, one that doesn’t start and finish with law enforcement.”

It is not yet known how much support or opposition there will be in Madison to GVRS specifically. But Muhammad said opposition is common.

“I don’t know a place we haven’t received some sort of pushback,” Muhammad said. “It’s hard to get people to do differently. Folks want change, but folks don’t want to change. We’re asking people to invest in, say, a 25-year-old who has five or six arrests, and that’s in a crew or something. That person might not be exactly out looking for services, you know? That’s a hard population to say, ‘Yeah, let’s invest in that person’. Some people ask if that’s a person who is ‘worthy’ of services.”

Staffing is key. In Oakland, where Muhammad is based, the city saw six consecutive years of reduction in gun violence from 2012-2018, with only a marginal uptick in 2019, he said. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they lost the staff members who were vital to the full-time outreach.

“Forty people whose full-time job is to engage people who were at high-risk all went away overnight to shelter in place, and didn’t return,” Muhammad said.

Focused Interruption Coalition at work

On July 5, almost 200 people gathered at a BP gas station on the 4500 block of Verona Road. Some were angry and shouting, others were mourning and some were just seeing what was going on.

Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams, 22, had been shot and killed.

In addition to police, members of the Focused Interruption Coalition were at the scene. FIC workers put themselves at risk trying to deescalate the angry emotions, show empathy to mourners, and stop the cycle of violence before it takes root in someone bent on vindication.

“We try to navigate and make sure that retaliatory violence doesn’t happen after a shooting occurs,” said Cooper, who has run the Focused Interruption Coalition for six years.

The scene that night was particularly heated, Cooper said. Large crowds of emotional people along with dozens of law enforcement officers have the potential to devolve into more incidents and more hurt.

“It was crazy. You had family members that were fighting with each other,” Cooper said. “We stay very focused on the task at hand and what that may take to make sure that it doesn’t become more volatile between law enforcement and the community. There were fights that we had to try to de-escalate, and we couldn’t de-escalate all of the fights because there were 200 people there, and we didn’t know all the parties.”

So what happens?

“What we can do is be able to have the conversation with law enforcement to be like, ‘Hey, let them argue that out and be what it is. If you all intervene it’s going to become a bigger situation,’” Cooper said. “But being able to have those conversations in the moment is key and also being okay with the fact that those conversations don’t always look the best.”

In their work, Cooper and members of his team deftly work to calm people who are fighting or angry and want to do something with all that anger. In the immediate aftermath of a shooting, the lines between grieving the loss of a loved one and wanting to retaliate can be razor thin.

“One of the things I try to stay focused on is trying to prevent trauma stacked on top of trauma,” Cooper said. “If during those times when families were fighting and arguing, and were in the police officers’ faces and things of that nature, we have to be able to be the calm voice. We say, ‘If you go to jail tonight, what’s going to happen to your family?’

“Being able to have those conversations in the moment, it changes things from any perspective. It changes anyone’s perspective even when things are heated,” Cooper said.

FIC workers not only perform that duty but also work with law enforcement officers who can add to tension while trying to control a scene.

That’s particularly important in an era where police shootings and assaults of people of color have become national news, like the police murder of George Floyd in May 2020. FIC workers are at times literally standing between members of the community bent on revenge, and police officers who may retaliate.

“There’s been times where folks have almost hit a law enforcement officer or got into that officer's face in a way where it would have been very volatile,” Cooper said. “But being able to have someone who can interject and be that constant support in that moment, it really changes the reality for someone.”

The intense scenes can take a toll on those who work for FIC.

“Most of the people who work with us, some are reliving their traumas,” Cooper said. “It’s different for everyone. But there’s times when staff members need to self-evaluate or self-check and take a breather. Because it can get tough.

“There’s been times when people say that I myself need to take a breather. I’ve been part of almost every homicide that has taken place around Dane County, or at least Madison.”

Decompressing is key.

“I definitely have my times where I talk about it,” Cooper said. “I pray. I just pray and ask for whatever release looks like for me to have some understanding. I do walks. I ride a bike with friends of mine from time to time. I have a circle of people I can talk to.”

Police have charged 26-year-old Christopher Somersett and 24-year-old Avieon Little with first degree intentional homicide in this case.

The power of mentors

During the meeting about GVRS, Muhammad said people in their early-to-mid-20s were the most important group to reach to immediately reduce gun violence. But for future goals, focusing on middle-to-high school kids could effect longer-lasting change, as that generation grows into adulthood.

In Madison, this fall has seen a rash of youth violence, however. Fights at area high schools have been common and a source of concern for parents, mirroring a national trend.

Madison has had community meetings over the past couple of years to address issues about crime, guns and violence among youth.

As the CEO of Mentoring Positives, a youth-outreach organization based in the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood, Will Green has helped set kids on a positive track for more than 15 years.

For Green, the key to reaching kids before they get into things like picking up guns or engaging in other serious offenses, is to give them a platform to be heard and unpack their feelings. But it’s been a challenge during COVID-19.

“Normally, when stuff happens around gun violence, there is at least a stage on which youth can express themselves,” Green said. “I feel like we as a community have not done a good job of giving that platform to the youth to speak and express themselves. We, as youth orgs, used to rely on person to person contact in building relationships with kids.

“We kind of all went underground during COVID and so now it’s kind of like, ‘Where are the youth and what have they been doing for a year-and-a-half?’”

Recently, Green was contacted by an MPD officer he knows who showed him a picture of a kid from one of Green’s programs. The kid was posing in an Instagram post holding a gun. Green immediately spoke to the kid about it.

“I said, ‘You cannot be posting stuff like this on social media. You cannot be indulging in this kind of behavior,’” Green said. “He was embarrassed that I knew about it, because he’s trying to be a really good guy. He didn’t want to talk about it with me.

“This is a kid we’re trying to have develop leadership skills and give him work. So I work with kids that I know are going to fall off the horse sometimes, they’re not gonna be perfect, so all we can do is help.”

In Darbo there is what Green described as “active gun activity.” But much of it is people from outside the Darbo community coming in and firing shots, then speeding away in cars.

“It’s not the individuals who live in the neighborhood,” Green said. “It’s people who like to come into the neighborhood, do their dirt and leave.”

Gun violence is something that Green said ebbs and flows from generation to generation. Sometimes there are periods of time when there is a lot, and other eras are relatively peaceful.

But the pandemic has produced a class of young people that Green fears are disconnected and detached.

“I really feel like, yeah, kids are desensitized from what is going on out here and we have little value ourselves on human life, and who we are as people, from a Black perspective.

“As Black individuals, we have a bigger responsibility when it comes to this,” Green said. “Take, for instance, when Tony Robinson was killed. There were protests and things but at least kids were able to take the megaphone and express themselves.

“We have to come together and give that space to at least talk about it.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.