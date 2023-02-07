In the photo at left, President Harry S. Truman (waving) greets a crowd and gives a “peace address” from the back platform of a Northwestern train at the Commercial Avenue crossing in Madison on May 14, 1950. Others with him from the left are Gov. Oscar Rennebohm, first lady Bess Wallace Truman and Wisconsin first lady Mary Fowler Rennebohm. The man in dark glasses standing at the bottom right is U.S. Secret Service officer Floyd Boring. In the photo at right, a peace demonstration was present on Breese Terrace, Regent Street, Little Street and Monroe Street as President Truman arrived for a speech at the Field House on Sunday afternoon, May 14, 1950. It was composed of a group of unidentified men, women and children carrying signs with war protest messages. ROTC members who were present said the protesters had attended an ROTC program recently. The marchers were unwilling to give their names to the police.