UW group opposes MMoCA's treatment of Black women artists

Thursday afternoon outside the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, a group of alumni, faculty and students from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s art and art history departments will gather in support of Black women artists.

Artists from the 2022 Triennial have been calling for the resignation of the museum’s director, Christina Brungardt. They’ve also asked for financial restitution and an open conversation about the museum’s poor treatment of them and their work.

“We’re hoping for institutional change,” said Lydia Roussos, one of the organizers of Thursday’s event. “We’re backing the artists' demands. We’re here to support them.”

A reading of a public letter is scheduled for 4 p.m. outside the museum, 227 State St. The east side art nonprofit Communication Madison (@CommunicationMadison) will livestream the reading on Instagram.

Many of the artists chosen to participate in the 2022 Triennial “Ain’t I A Woman?” currently on display have pulled their work from the prestigious exhibition, curated by Milwaukee gallery owner Fatima Laster.

The museum responded by calling claims of racism “inappropriate and unfounded” and restated its support of Brungardt. That’s part of what the event will address on Thursday.

“Instead of apologizing, you made a defensive argument in favor of your white Director,” the letter reads, “one that drew its strength from racist stereotypes about Black women, femmes and GNC (gender nonconforming) people.”

The letter from the UW-affiliated group currently has 45 co-signers. These include artists who’ve written their own individual letters of protest (Anders Zanichkowksy, a 2019 MFA grad), MMoCA senior curator emeritus Rick Axsom, and artists who’ve shown work in previous Triennials (Jill Casid, affiliate faculty at UW).

Roussos, a freelance gallerist and curator in Madison, was a student at UW in 2010-2012. The goal of the gathering, they said, is to express public support for the artists and the clear path forward they’ve presented the museum.

“MMoCA may want (the situation) to go away without any meaningful change, or any acknowledgement of these artists' demands,” Roussos said. “But we are still here and we still remember and we want something done.”

'I was never truly welcome'

The artists of the 2022 Triennial have been clear and vocal about their demands, and continue to run an Instagram account (@fwdtruth) reiterating them. In August, they published an open letter in which they asked for financial restitution, a promise of no retaliation against staff, and accountability from the museum.

They expressed dismay at how their work has been handled and presented the public. They also cited a failure of response from the museum following treatment of one of the artists, Lilada Gee, creator of the Defending Black Girlhood project.

In March, Gee and another MMoCA staffer were prevented from entering the building by an Overture employee, who yelled at them. Both described the incident as traumatic.

Gee decided to leave her mural incomplete and restyled it as an installation. But it was wasn’t well-protected or marked, and when a woman and two children vandalized the work in June, artists say the museum compounded the harm with its response.

In the open letter, artist Kierston Ghaznavi called Overture Center and the museum’s passive responses disrespectful, “incompetent and disgusting.” Others describe the events of the Triennial as disappointing and exhausting.

“This experience has caused me a lot of stress and anxiety, and all the joy that it held has been … replaced with the nagging feeling that I was never truly welcome,” wrote Nakeysha Roberts Washington, another artist.

Black women artists speak

Next Tuesday, a panel called “Black Women Artists Speak” hosted by the Madison Arts Commission will feature artists from various disciplines speaking on how local institutions can better support them. That’s set for 6 p.m. at Madison College’s south campus and will be streamed, as well as in person for up to 200 people.

Next month, Annik Dupaty, MMoCA’s director of events and volunteers, will lead a panel as part of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. “Disruption: Beyond Initiatives and Toward Purposeful Inclusion in the Arts” will include Fabu Carter, Maria Amalia Wood, Alex Miranda and Gavin Lawrence.

Organizers of Thursday’s event want to be clear that they also support Faisal Abdu’Allah, whose exhibition “DARK MATTER” opens on Friday at MMoCA. That show received sponsorship from major national funders — the National Endowment for the Arts and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

“We are totally in support of Faisal,” Roussos said. “This is about supporting artists and speaking out to MMoCA leadership.

“People who want to get involved, contact MMoCA,” they added. “Change your monetary support and let them know why … leave feedback, if you’re a museum member. Speaking in support of the artists demands is a great way to show up for the institutional change we want, and these artists who have been slighted.”