Born to run (and strut): UW student makes art with endurance in mind

Van Note said he was proud “Endurance Queen” was chosen among ASAP’s first round of awardees. It was the first time Van Note had ever tried to get outside funding to support his artistic endeavors, and he said it felt good to receive recognition for his creative work.

Everyone runs

Alison Bory, Van Note’s first dance professor at Davidson College in North Carolina, worked with him on several performances while he was an undergraduate. Bory said “Endurance Queen,” like many of Van Note’s performances, is connected to his attempts to make sense of his own experience.

“Most of his work has come from this place of real internal exploration or articulation of notions of identity,” Bory said. “So I sort of see the piece in lots of ways ... it’s this very clear set of things, but also it brings back (his) past.”

Van Note came out during his junior year of college after studying abroad in Shanghai, China. By his own account, he went abroad as a straight economics major and came back as a gay man studying anthropology.

He recalls looking out the window of his apartment that towered over Shanghai and, after having watched many Oprah videos, finally feeling ready to come out.