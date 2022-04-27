Capital Wealth Advisory Group: Top Questions We Receive About ESG Investing

Special Advertisement

If your impact on the planet and your community are important to you, an investment strategy known as environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing may be of interest. An ESG framework allows you to focus your investments in ways that go beyond dollars and cents.

As financial advisors, below are some of the top questions we receive from clients about ESG investing.

An ESG framework removes things like firearms, tobacco, and fossil fuels from my portfolio, right?

While firearms, tobacco and fossil fuels generally would be removed from an ESG portfolio, there are many factors that determine if a particular investment is deemed to be ESG friendly or not. To get a better sense of how ESG investing is defined, here are some of the ways that companies are measured in each of the three categories:

• Environment – consideration is given to how a company deals with greenhouse gas emissions, product sustainability, recycling policies and its impact on natural resources.

• Social – this mainly looks at work environment including diversity in hiring practices and management. It also relates to the company’s approach to the broader world, including its involvement in the community and countries in which it does business.

• Governance – this primarily focuses on management practices, including diversity of corporate boards, the reasonableness of executive pay and policies around support of political candidates or causes.

ESG investing is not limited to stocks. While equity investing may represent the most significant aspect of ESG investing, it isn’t the only market that is in play. Fixed income investments, private equity and private debt also offer ESG options that can be incorporated into a broadly diversified portfolio.

If I want to invest using an ESG approach, do I have to sacrifice performance?

With the rising popularity of ESG investing there are many options available for you to consider. This range of choice helps increase the likelihood you can find an ESG investment that is in line with the performance criteria you seek.

Keep in mind that when choosing investments, ESG considerations aren’t applied to the exclusion of other criteria. For example, as an equity investor, you are still looking to identify companies that you believe are in a strong financial position and can generate favorable results for your portfolio. From there, ESG screens can be applied to help determine which of these investments can fulfill your broad investment objectives.

Is ESG right for me?

The answer to this question is truly based on your unique situation and preferences. There is no universal answer that is applicable to everybody. If you are interested in using an ESG framework, there are enough options in today’s marketplace that it can be a viable approach for a portion or all of your investment portfolio. If you are unsure about whether to incorporate ESG or any other investment framework to your portfolio, talking to a trusted advisor who knows your preferences and goals can help you make a decision that is the right fit for you.

