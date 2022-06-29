Capital Wealth Advisory Group: Special Needs Financial Planning

Special Advertisement

Wealth Care Corner : Special Needs Financial Planning

Caring for a loved one with special needs is a reality for many people. Whether you are caring for a child, parent, sibling, or somebody outside your immediate family, understanding the unique financial issues that come with that responsibility is an integral part of providing the best care you can. Here are a few high-level concepts to consider if you are caring for a loved one with special needs.

Understand Benefit Eligibility

The cost of providing care to a person with special needs can be quite high, especially if the care is required for the duration of their life. In these circumstances, few families have the resources to pay for the entirety of care strictly through private means. There are a wide array of programs and benefits at the local, state, and federal levels to help cover the cost of care. Understand what benefits your loved one is eligible for and what factors might change their eligibility.

Coordinate Estate Planning with Benefits

Some programs and benefits require an individual does not own or have access to assets above certain limits. However, there are tools that allow you to save money for the support of a loved one with special needs. ABLE plans may be an option and are offered by many states. These plans allow investments to grow tax deferred and be withdrawn to pay for qualified expenses related to the beneficiary’s disability without losing access to certain federal benefits. Wisconsin does not have a state sponsored ABLE plan. However, Wisconsinites can open an ABLE account in other states that make their plan available to residents of other states. Working with an estate planning attorney and financial advisor can help make sure your financial ecosystem is coordinated in a way that does not interfere with program or benefit eligibility.

Develop a Life Care Plan

The passing of a caretaker can be a very stressful and traumatic experience for a person with special needs. Taking the time to craft a Life Care Plan can help ease that transition. A Life Care Plan outlines the options for the care of the individual in areas such as living arrangement, education, mental health resources, employment, and social and recreational activities. Providing options in your Life Care Plan and reviewing it on a regular basis can help ensure your plan remains flexible enough to meet the needs of your loved one and responsive to significant changes or life events.

