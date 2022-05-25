Capital Wealth Advisory Group: Business Health Checklist

Special Advertisement

Small businesses help make our communities vibrant places to live, work and play. While these businesses are a bedrock of our cities and towns, many small business owners find themselves stretched thin as they balance all the demands or running a business. As small business month gets going, here is a short checklist small business owners can use to give their business a quick check up. For everybody else, consider stopping by some local businesses in your community to show them you support and appreciate them.

Know Your Numbers:

How well do you know your cost and profit centers? It’s hard to make your business more profitable if you don’t know where your business makes and loses money. Sometimes getting clarity on this is simply a matter of taking the time to analyze data you already have. A thorough profit and loss statement can give you a lot of information in this regard. Other times, you may need to invest in tools and technology that allow you to capture the data you need, but don’t yet have. Regardless, taking the time to truly know your numbers is a critical step that many small business owners simply don’t take.

Culture Matters:

Attracting and retaining talent can cost a lot of time and money, especially in today’s labor market. Are you building a company where people want to work? If possible, do you offer flexible working arrangements such as working from home? Do you have a collaborative environment where people feel they can rely on other team members and where their voices are heard? Do you compensate your employees well? If you build a business where people want to work, hiring people will always take time, but it likely won’t be your biggest headache.

Update Your Critical Business Documents:

When was the last time you reviewed things like your buy sell agreement, contracts you use to secure new business, and documents used in your HR processes? Rules and regulations that impact you and your business are constantly changing. In addition, your circumstances, goals, and the business itself change over time. Add all this up, and it is important to review your critical business documents on a regular basis.

Have a Vision:

Have a clear vision for how the success of your business contributes to your personal and financial goals. Running a business is hard and time consuming. Not having a clear sense of “what it is all for” can leave many owners feeing exhausted, lost and burned out. Knowing how your business supports your personal goals the first step towards turning that vision into reality.

The team at Capital Wealth Advisory Group is here to help you stay on track with your business, financial, and personal goals.

Capital Wealth Advisory Group

A private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC

2912 Marketplace Dr, Ste 100

Madison, WI 53719

608.663.7526

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and CFP certification mark (with plaque design) in the U.S.

The initial consultation provides an overview of financial planning concepts. You will not receive written analysis and/or recommendations.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax advisor or attorney regarding their specific situation.

Not FDIC Insured| No Financial Institution Guarantee |May Lose Value

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.