 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital W: Without a statewide plan, Wisconsin sees surge in COVID-19

Capital W: Without a statewide plan, Wisconsin sees surge in COVID-19

The magical thinking of a local-control-unless-the-Supreme-Court-disagrees-open-the-schools-and-dorms-what-could-go-wrong! approach to COVID-19 showed more signs of strain this week. Wisconsin surpassed 2,000 new cases in a single day, with the New York Times reporting several Wisconsin college towns among the 20 fastest growing epicenters of the disease in the country. Gov. Tony Evers might extend the mask mandate and other things. At least we're consistent. Go Badgers!

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the center of the political universe in 2020.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics