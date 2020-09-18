Capital W: Without a statewide plan, Wisconsin sees surge in COVID-19

The magical thinking of a local-control-unless-the-Supreme-Court-disagrees-open-the-schools-and-dorms-what-could-go-wrong! approach to COVID-19 showed more signs of strain this week. Wisconsin surpassed 2,000 new cases in a single day, with the New York Times reporting several Wisconsin college towns among the 20 fastest growing epicenters of the disease in the country. Gov. Tony Evers might extend the mask mandate and other things. At least we're consistent. Go Badgers!
- Riley Vetterkind reports on the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling 4-3 to keep the Green Party off the Nov. 3 ballot. Conservative-backed Justice Brian Hagedorn joined the three liberal-backed justices because of concerns litigating the matter would sow election confusion. Green Party? Confusion? Never.
- White House trade adviser Peter Navarro tells Mitchell Schmidt the scaled back Foxconn project will "bear great fruit down the road as the world economy recovers" and that Democratic concerns about it not living up to its initial promise so far is "designed to damage the president." The project itself already did plenty of damage to the previous governor.
- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos downplayed the possibility of Republicans gaining a veto-proof supermajority in the fall. Republicans need to flip three seats in the Assembly and three in the Senate. If they need help they could always organize an online reunion table reading of Braveheart.
- Sen. Ron Johnson said this week President Donald Trump deserves multiple Nobel Peace Prizes for peace deals in the Middle East. Presumably he did not mean for medicine.
