Capital W: With Wisconsin DNC in the rear view, election now closer than it appears

The Milwaukee (not really) Democratic National Convention wrapped this week with a fireworks display in Delaware, while the Wisconsin party at the Milwaukee County Zoo was just one of many drive-in viewing parties across the country. Mitchell Schmidt reported all week on the prime time speeches from Gov. Tony "Holy Mackerel" Evers, Rep. Gwen "Wish You Were Here" Moore and Sen. Tammy "Big Effing Deal" Baldwin. Wisconsin's spotlight may not have been as bright as once billed, but the Nov. 3 election is still "all riding on Wisconsin!"

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the erstwhile center of the political universe on which all is riding in 2020.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

