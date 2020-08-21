Capital W: With Wisconsin DNC in the rear view, election now closer than it appears

The Milwaukee (not really) Democratic National Convention wrapped this week with a fireworks display in Delaware, while the Wisconsin party at the Milwaukee County Zoo was just one of many drive-in viewing parties across the country. Mitchell Schmidt reported all week on the prime time speeches from Gov. Tony "Holy Mackerel" Evers, Rep. Gwen "Wish You Were Here" Moore and Sen. Tammy "Big Effing Deal" Baldwin. Wisconsin's spotlight may not have been as bright as once billed, but the Nov. 3 election is still "all riding on Wisconsin!"
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the erstwhile center of the political universe on which all is riding in 2020.
- The Wisconsin Elections Commission in a bipartisan 5-1 vote blocked rapper Kanye West from getting on the Nov. 3 ballot in what could be described, charitably, as a cynical ploy to siphon votes from Biden in Wisconsin.
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports on the UW System 2021-23 budget request, which seeks $96 million more from state taxpayers, $1 billion in borrowing, two more years of a tuition freeze, free tuition for families making less than $60,000 and shin guards.
- Logan Wroge reports a third candidate has filed to run for state superintendent. No conservative candidates have emerged so far.
- Elizabeth Beyer reports that Dane County pulled out of its agreement with the state to take on more juvenile offenders, further jeopardizing the plan to close the troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
