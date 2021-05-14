 Skip to main content
Capital W: With COVID on the run, report reveals clash between money and science

There are signs that COVID-19 is fighting a losing battle in the U.S. So it's a good time to reflect on the chaotic situation at UW in the weeks and months around its decision to reopen last fall. Kelly Meyerhofer's deep dive this week revealed several noteworthy new details, including that the university's health director told the local health department he was trying to get the university to stay closed, and that while university officials dismissed concerns that money was driving their decision to reopen, internally they were discussing financial concerns. Economics vs. Health science? Sounds like the COVID-19 story in a nutshell.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

