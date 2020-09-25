Capital W: Wisconsin's polling landscape in 2020 is very different than 2016

The latest UW-Madison Elections Research Center/Wisconsin State Journal poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden continuing to lead President Donald Trump by four points among likely voters. Hey, remember 2016 when the polls in Wisconsin were way off? That year there were 70 head-to-head polls in the state. This latest poll is the 185th head-to-head Wisconsin poll, and it's not even October! Here is a video analogy for this year's polling in Wisconsin.
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the center of the political universe in 2020.
- If you don't know why Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman was fired last week, now you know.
- The Atlantic this week reported the Trump campaign has discussed the possibility of having GOP-controlled Legislatures in states that vote for Biden direct electors to back Trump — the Constitution does say electors should be selected "in such manner as the Legislature thereof may direct." Mitchell Schmidt reports state law would not allow for it and Republicans are not planning such a scheme.
- Riley Vetterkind reported Sunday that Wisconsin clerks are prepared to provide timely results of the Nov. 3 election. Then this happened!
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Madison this week to warn Republican lawmakers about China's influence. It's unusual for the nation's top diplomat to engage in politics during an election season, but then again he might have thought he was actually visiting the People's Republic of Madison.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!