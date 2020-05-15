Capital W: Wisconsin Supreme Court turns state into regulatory quilt because freedom

With the economy sinking and new COVID-19 cases still not trending down the Wisconsin Supreme Court this week declared every county for itself to address the global pandemic. Now in Calumet County customers can sit outdoors at restaurants, but next door in Outagamie County they can't, while in most surrounding counties they can sit wherever a business lets them. The result was not surprising given conservatives, who tend to value individual freedom over community welfare, control the court. But even conservative-backed Justice Brian Hagedorn broke ranks to point out that the law gives broad emergency power to the executive branch, and the court shouldn't relieve the Legislature of its responsibility to write laws.
- In-person voting in the April 7 election did not cause a surge of COVID-19 cases, primarily because the 71 cases among people who voted in person can't be definitively traced, David Wahlberg reports. In other non-definitive news, 72 people got sick in recent weeks after attending a large gathering, but officials aren't sure if it was this particular gathering.
- A new Marquette Law School Poll found 69% support for the now-defunct statewide stay-at-home order, Mitchell Schmidt reports. That was down primarily among Republicans from the start of the shutdown.
- Riley Vetterkind reports on Republicans objecting to a new vaccine recommendation from scientists, in case you were doubting the earlier point about conservatives valuing individual freedom over community welfare.
- Finally, while Wisconsin continued to be at the center of the political universe this week, the Democratic National Committee took a step that could diminish our star turn hosting the DNC in August.
