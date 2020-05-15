Capital W: Wisconsin Supreme Court turns state into regulatory quilt because freedom

With the economy sinking and new COVID-19 cases still not trending down the Wisconsin Supreme Court this week declared every county for itself to address the global pandemic. Now in Calumet County customers can sit outdoors at restaurants, but next door in Outagamie County they can't, while in most surrounding counties they can sit wherever a business lets them. The result was not surprising given conservatives, who tend to value individual freedom over community welfare, control the court. But even conservative-backed Justice Brian Hagedorn broke ranks to point out that the law gives broad emergency power to the executive branch, and the court shouldn't relieve the Legislature of its responsibility to write laws.

